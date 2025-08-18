International

US Embassy Mandates Nigerian Visa Applicants to Submit Five-Year Social Media Records

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh directive requiring all visa applicants to disclose social media usernames and handles they have used in the past five years.

The announcement was made on Monday via a statement shared on the Mission’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. According to the Embassy, the measure is part of enhanced security protocols introduced by the U.S. Department of State to strengthen its immigration screening process.

In its post, the U.S. Mission explained that the information must be provided on the DS-160 visa application form. It noted that failure to comply with the directive could lead to outright visa denial and future ineligibility.

The statement reads: “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

This policy highlights the growing importance of digital footprints in global security evaluations. Experts say the rule aims to detect red flags such as extremist affiliations, online fraud, or other threats that could endanger U.S. national security.

okay.ng reports that the U.S. had first introduced this requirement globally in 2019, but its emphasis in Nigeria underscores concerns about transparency and honesty in the visa process.

With social media becoming an essential part of daily life, the directive signals how online activities now play a critical role in international travel and migration policies.

