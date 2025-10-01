US Embassy in Nigeria Confirms Continuation of Visa and Passport Services Amid Federal Government Shutdown

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has confirmed that visa and passport application services will remain operational despite the ongoing partial shutdown of the US federal government. okay.ng reports that this update was communicated through the Embassy’s official social media account on Wednesday.

The Embassy stated, “Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.” It further assured that scheduled passport and visa transit services in the US and at US Embassies and Consulates worldwide will proceed as circumstances allow during the funding lapse.





Concerns have risen among Nigerians about the impacts of the shutdown in Washington on visa processing, student travel, and other consular matters. The current federal government shutdown resulted from a budget stalemate between US lawmakers and President Donald Trump, specifically disagreements over health care funding demands from Democrats, which Republicans opposed.

President Trump defended the shutdown, arguing it could lead to eliminating programs aligned with Democratic priorities. Essential services such as the military, postal operations, and welfare programs like Social Security and food stamps remain unaffected.





The Congressional Budget Office estimates that approximately 750,000 federal employees could face furloughs without pay until the funding impasse is resolved. This shutdown marks the first since the record 35-day closure during President Trump’s initial term.

Nigerian travelers have been advised to consult travel.state.gov for timely information on consular services, including visa and passport processing.