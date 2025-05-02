US Agencies Face Deadline Extension Request for Tinubu Records Release

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have jointly requested a 90-day extension to release documents pertaining to President Bola Tinubu, in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests concerning an alleged drug investigation from the 1990s.

This request was formally submitted to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Transparency advocate Aaron Greenspan, founder of PlainSite, initiated the legal action, seeking access to records linked to a Chicago-based drug ring, which names Tinubu alongside Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele. Judge Beryl Howell had previously directed the FBI and DEA to provide an update on the document search and release by May 2, 2025.

However, the agencies stated that additional time is required to complete the search process. According to the report submitted to the court, “The FBI and DEA have initiated their searches for responsive, non-exempt, reasonably segregable portions of records requested by the plaintiff and anticipate completing their searches in ninety days.”





Greenspan has opposed the extension, citing previous delays and asserting that many relevant documents have already been identified. He has proposed a significantly shorter timeline for the document release. The dispute also extends to the timeline for the next joint status report, with the agencies suggesting July 31, while Greenspan advocates for May 31, 2025. Greenspan is also seeking reimbursement of $440.22 in filing and mailing costs.