Unknown gunmen abduct construction workers in Ondo

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped some construction workers rehabilitating Ikaram to Akunnu Akoko road of Akoko northwest and north East local government areas of Ondo state

This has created tension and anxiety in Ikaram and Akunnu axis.

It was gathered that three workers were allegedly abducted in the incident that occurred around 6pm on Tuesday.

The local hunters, vigilante and police are now combing the forest around the axis.

The divisional police officer in charge of Okeagbe DPO Ade Akinwande was not available as he led his men to comb the forest in an effort to get the hoodlums who usually threaten the community.

The Acting Police Area commander for Ikare Akoko, Chief superintendent of police Timibra Toikimo has called on the people of Akoko to join hands with police through information sharing and intelligence tips that can lead to the arrest of the criminals.