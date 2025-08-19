University of Jos Opens Registration for 2025 Post UTME/DE Screening Exercise

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has announced the commencement of registration for its 2025/2026 Post UTME and Direct Entry (DE) Screening Exercise. The exercise will run from 18th August 2025 to 30th September 2025, and will be conducted entirely online.

The announcement, signed by the Registrar, Dr. Rejoice James Songden, urged all eligible candidates who made UNIJOS their first choice institution to complete their registration within the stipulated period.

Eligibility for UNIJOS 2025 Post UTME/DE Screening

UTME candidates must have scored a minimum of 180 in the 2025 UTME.

are also eligible once they pay the screening fee and register online. Only candidates who have uploaded their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS will be able to register.

How to Register for UNIJOS Post UTME/DE Screening 2025

Step 1: Create an Account

Visit portal.unijos.edu.ng. Click FORMS APPLICATION. Select 2025 UTME/DE Screening. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and click Get Started. Fill in the signup form with your email, phone number, and password. Submit the form, then check your email for the activation message. Click the activation link to activate your account.

Step 2: Pay the Screening Fee

Return to the portal and click LOGIN. Enter your registered email and password, then log in. On the dashboard, click Make Payment. Follow the payment instructions until successful. Print the portal receipt and the Remita receipt sent to your email. Click Proceed to print your screening summary for reference.

Important Notes from UNIJOS

Only candidates who chose UNIJOS as their first choice will be uploaded to the portal.

Candidates must confirm they meet the departmental cut-off marks before registering. If not, they should apply for a change of course on JAMB CAPS.

Candidates must accept their admission offer on JAMB CAPS within 4 weeks of release before it reflects on the UNIJOS portal.

Differential Cut-Off Marks for UNIJOS 2025/2026 Admission

General Institutional Cut-Off

Minimum score: 180

Faculty Highlights

Agriculture – 180

– 180 Arts – Mass Communication (200), Theatre & Film Arts (200), Philosophy (180), Others (180)

– Mass Communication (200), Theatre & Film Arts (200), Philosophy (180), Others (180) Basic Medical Sciences – Biochemistry (200)

– Biochemistry (200) Computing – Computer Science (220), Cyber Security Science (200), Data Science (200), Software Engineering (200), Others (180)

– Computer Science (220), Cyber Security Science (200), Data Science (200), Software Engineering (200), Others (180) Clinical Sciences – Medicine & Surgery (250)

– Medicine & Surgery (250) Dentistry – No Admission in 2025/26

– No Admission in 2025/26 Education – All programmes (180)

– All programmes (180) Engineering – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical (190 each), Mining (180)

– Civil, Electrical, Mechanical (190 each), Mining (180) Environmental Sciences – Architecture (200), Others (180)

– Architecture (200), Others (180) Health Sciences & Technology – Nursing Sciences (220), Medical Lab Science (220), Radiography (200), Physiotherapy (200)

– Nursing Sciences (220), Medical Lab Science (220), Radiography (200), Physiotherapy (200) Law – 230

– 230 Management Sciences – Accounting (200), Business Administration (200), Entrepreneurship Studies (180), Others (180)

– Accounting (200), Business Administration (200), Entrepreneurship Studies (180), Others (180) Natural Sciences – Microbiology (200), SLT (200), Forensic Science (200), Others (180)

– Microbiology (200), SLT (200), Forensic Science (200), Others (180) Pharmaceutical Sciences – Doctor of Pharmacy (230), Pharmacology (200)

– Doctor of Pharmacy (230), Pharmacology (200) Social Sciences – Psychology (200), Economics (200), Criminology (200), Public Administration (180), Social Work (180), Others (180)

– Psychology (200), Economics (200), Criminology (200), Public Administration (180), Social Work (180), Others (180) Veterinary Medicine – 220

FAQs – UNIJOS 2025 Post UTME/DE Screening

1. When does UNIJOS Post UTME/DE registration start and end?

Registration starts on 18th August 2025 and ends on 30th September 2025.

2. Who can apply for the screening exercise?

Candidates who chose UNIJOS as their first choice, scored at least 180, uploaded their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS, and meet the departmental cut-off marks.





3. How do I register for UNIJOS screening?

You must visit portal.unijos.edu.ng, create an account, pay the screening fee, and print your summary.

4. How much is the screening fee?

The University has advised candidates to log into the portal for the official charges. Payment must be made online via Remita.

5. Can I register if I didn’t choose UNIJOS as my first choice?

No. Only first-choice candidates are eligible. You must apply for a change of institution on JAMB CAPS before you can register.

6. What happens if I don’t upload my O’Level results on JAMB CAPS?

You will not be able to register or be considered for admission.





7. What are the highest cut-off marks in UNIJOS for 2025?

Medicine & Surgery – 250

Law – 230

Pharmacy – 230

Nursing Sciences – 220

Computer Science – 220

8. Is the screening exam physical or online?

The screening exercise will be conducted entirely online.