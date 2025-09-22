United States Reaffirms Strong Support for Nigerian Students at 2025 Education Fair in Abuja

The United States Government has once again reassured young Nigerians of its commitment to creating educational opportunities for those aspiring to study in American universities.

Speaking at the 2025 EducationUSA Nigeria Fair in Abuja on Monday, the United States Embassy Public Diplomacy Officer, Brian Neubert, emphasized that America values Nigerian students as future leaders, innovators, and positive change-makers.

“The United States is proud to partner with Nigeria in empowering students, who are the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers,” Neubert said.

The fair, themed “Empowering Futures, Discover American Excellence in Education and Innovation,” brought together representatives from 28 American colleges and universities eager to recruit Nigerian talents.





The EducationUSA Fair is an annual event that links students, parents, and school counsellors to institutions in the United States, offering guidance on admission processes, academic programs, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.

Neubert explained that the EducationUSA team provides free counselling services to help prospective applicants understand the admission procedures, prepare for applications, and secure scholarships where available.

He also advised students who eventually receive their visas to “responsibly maintain” their student visa status by complying with all United States regulations and making the best use of their experiences.

“As you consider your next steps, know that you are joining a long tradition of Nigerian students who have excelled in United States institutions and gone on to make significant contributions to their communities and the world,” he added.





okay.ng reports that this year’s fair comes at a time when many Nigerian students still face challenges obtaining student visas. In August, more than 300 admitted Nigerian students lamented visa delays despite attending embassy interviews, a situation linked to changes in visa processing policies introduced during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Despite these hurdles, the United States Government has maintained its pledge to support academic exchange and ensure Nigerian students continue to benefit from world-class education and innovation in America.