United States Pledges $32.5 Million to Boost Food Aid for Nigerians Affected by Conflict

The United States Government has announced a significant financial commitment of $32.5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help address the worsening food and nutrition crisis in Nigeria’s conflict-affected regions.

According to a statement released by the US Embassy in Abuja, the funds will support WFP Nigeria in delivering humanitarian assistance to approximately 764,205 vulnerable people across the Northeast and Northwest, areas hardest hit by insecurity, insurgency, and forced displacement.

The relief intervention will cover both general food distributions and specialised nutrition programmes aimed at stabilising communities most at risk. Among the beneficiaries are 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children, who will receive targeted nutrition through electronic food vouchers, the Embassy confirmed.

“World Food Program Nigeria, with US Government’s contribution of $32.5 million, will provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced persons across conflict-affected areas,” the statement said.





okay.ng reports that the Embassy further highlighted how the complementary nutrition support will address gaps for women and children, ensuring that malnutrition rates are curbed in the coming months.

It would be recalled that in December 2024, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) dismissed misleading media reports on American agricultural programmes in Nigeria, insisting that its initiatives were transparent and aligned with Nigerian laws. USAID also reiterated that since 2019, its agricultural programmes have supported over five million farmers, significantly boosting food production and rural resilience.

This new funding underscores Washington’s long-standing commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s humanitarian response while improving rural livelihoods.