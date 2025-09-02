International

United States Embassy Cautions Nigerians Against Overstaying Visas Amid Rising Deportation Risks

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The United States Mission in Nigeria has raised fresh concerns over the misuse of travel permits, urging Nigerian visitors to strictly observe the conditions attached to their United States visas.

In a public notice shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, the embassy highlighted the dangers of disregarding visa terms, particularly overstaying the permitted duration of stay.

“It’s important to use your US visa according to its terms. Misusing it, for example, by overstaying, may affect your ability to travel to the U.S. in the future,” the Mission stated.

According to the United States Department of State, more than 700,000 cases of visa overstays were recorded globally in 2023, with Nigeria featuring among the countries with the highest infractions.

The embassy stressed that prolonged violation of visa rules could result in severe penalties. Under the United States Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, foreigners who overstay for between 180 and 365 days face a three-year reentry ban. If the violation exceeds one year, the penalty rises to a 10-year bar from returning to the country.

This warning comes amid heightened global scrutiny on migration and travel compliance, as the United States intensifies its border and visa enforcement measures.

okay.ng reports that the U.S. Mission’s advisory aligns with broader efforts to ensure lawful travel and reduce immigration violations. Nigerians planning trips are therefore urged to adhere to regulations to safeguard future opportunities to study, work, or visit the country.

