United Capitalize on Early Advantage to Defeat Chelsea at Old Trafford

Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a dramatic English Premier League (EPL) encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The match took a drastic turn early when Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute after a reckless challenge on Bryan Mbeumo. Reduced to 10 men, the Blues struggled to contain United’s attacking play.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 14th minute, calmly converting after sustained pressure. Casemiro doubled the lead in the 37th minute with a precise finish that left the depleted Chelsea side reeling.

However, United’s momentum slowed before halftime when Casemiro himself received a red card, leaving both teams with ten players each.





Chelsea fought back late, with Trevoh Chalobah heading home from a Reece James cross in the 80th minute. Despite dominating possession in the closing stages, the visitors failed to find an equalizer.

The result sees Manchester United climb to ninth place on the table, while Chelsea drop to sixth. It also marks United’s first major statement under manager Rúben Amorim, who had faced criticism for a shaky start to the season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain winless at Old Trafford for 12 years, and this loss comes on the back of their 3-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in the week.

okay.ng reports that the win provided Manchester United with much-needed momentum, especially as they look to reassert themselves in the title race after a disappointing start.