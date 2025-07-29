Unilever Nigeria Reports Strong H1 2025 Results, Declares First Interim Dividend in Over 20 Years

Unilever Nigeria Plc has delivered a standout financial performance for the first half of 2025, marking a significant return to form and affirming its long-term commitment to Nigeria’s industrial and consumer landscape. The company recorded a turnover of ₦98.1 billion, a 54% jump from ₦63.9 billion in the same period last year.

According to its unaudited interim report for the six-month period ending 30 June 2025, operating profit surged by 444% to ₦18.8 billion, up from ₦3.5 billion in H1 2024. Net profit stood at ₦14.4 billion, a 225% rise from the ₦4.4 billion reported last year—reflecting improved cost management and relatively stable macroeconomic conditions.

But the biggest headline is perhaps Unilever Nigeria’s decision to declare an interim dividend of ₦0.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to a total payout of ₦2.87 billion. This move, the first of its kind in over two decades, signals a revival of investor confidence and the company’s robust financial standing.

Tobi Adeniyi, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, described the performance as a clear indication of the company’s strategic discipline and execution.





“Our second quarter and cumulative half-year performance reflect the strength of our foundations and the disciplined execution of our Growth Action Plan framework,” Adeniyi said. “By staying focused on our core categories and power brands, we are delivering consistent value to our consumers and stakeholders.”

He added that brand superiority, operational efficiency, and market responsiveness have been key levers in sustaining the company’s positive trajectory. “We will continue to invest in capacity expansion, enhance our route-to-market capabilities, and drive innovation across the board to meet evolving consumer demands,” he said.

With over 90 years of operational history in Nigeria, Unilever continues to be a cornerstone in the country’s manufacturing sector. The latest results not only highlight resilience amid economic headwinds but also reinforce the company’s vision for sustainable growth.

“As one of Nigeria’s longest-serving manufacturing companies, we remain deeply committed to enriching lives and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth story,” Adeniyi concluded. “We are here for the long term, building a future where our brands continue to brighten everyday life for all Nigerians.”





The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 8 August 2025, subject to withholding tax.