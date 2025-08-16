UNILAG’s Record-Breaking Graduate Samuel Badekale Secures Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Across Europe

The story of Samuel Badekale, the University of Lagos prodigy who stunned many with a flawless 5.00 CGPA in Cell Biology and Genetics, has taken another remarkable turn. The 2023/2024 Overall Best Graduating Student has earned one of the world’s most prestigious scholarships – the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s in Bio-membranes.

okay.ng reports that Badekale emerged not just as Nigeria’s pride, but also as the sole recipient of the scholarship from West Africa this year. His victory places him among a select few chosen for the European Union-funded programme.

The scheme will take him through a two-year academic journey spanning three European countries: Université Côte d’Azur in France, University of Genoa in Italy, and the University of Osnabrück in Germany. The curriculum focuses on critical areas of Membrane Biology, Neuroscience, and Experimental Medicine.

In a message to his followers on X, Badekale expressed gratitude:

“2025 has been amazing in every way! Pleased to announce the next step in my journey: selected as the only Nigerian and West African for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s in Biomembranes, studying across three world-class universities in France, Italy and Germany.”





Reflecting on his humble beginnings, he added:

“As I look back, I see a young boy from Mushin, with a big dream: to explore the world and make a positive impact on the world. And today, by God’s faithfulness, that dream is gradually becoming a reality. Truly, ‘with God, every dream is achievable, even those that seem impossible.’”

Badekale also used the platform to inspire students:

“To my younger self and every student out there: Trust God. Hold your education tightly. Come out with the best grades possible, strive for excellence, because education is still one of the most powerful keys to move from your local community to the global stage. Education isn’t a scam. It’s a weapon. Use it.”

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Plus programme is designed to develop global researchers, practitioners, and decision-makers in biomedical sciences. For Nigeria, his achievement represents a glowing reminder of how academic excellence can open doors to international opportunities.