UNILAG Post-UTME 2025/2026: University Responds to “Glitch” Claims, Explains Why Some Candidates Were Flagged

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has issued a formal statement on the 2025/2026 Post-UTME screening held September 1–4, addressing rumours circulating via email and social media that malpractice notifications were caused by a “system/technical glitch.”

UNILAG says the allegation is false. According to the university, all flagged cases arose from clear violations of established examination guidelines, detected by multiple monitoring mechanisms, including secure video surveillance, deployed to protect the integrity of the screening.

The statement, signed by Adejoke R. Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit, reaffirmed that the institution “will not be distracted by conjectures or misinformation.”

Key points at a glance

No glitch: Malpractice alerts were not generated by a system error; flags followed rule violations recorded during the screening.

Malpractice alerts were generated by a system error; flags followed recorded during the screening. How they were detected: UNILAG used several monitoring layers (including secure video surveillance ) throughout the CBT sessions.

UNILAG used (including ) throughout the CBT sessions. Privacy first: The university will not release uncensored recordings . It may publish a limited set of anonymised screenshots only to illustrate the types of violations under review .

The university will . It may publish a only to illustrate the . Where to get updates: Candidates should ignore unofficial messages and rely only on UNILAG’s official platforms referenced in prior notices.

Candidates should and rely referenced in prior notices. Admissions stance: UNILAG reiterates an unwavering commitment to integrity, fairness and transparency in admissions.

Timeline

Sept 1–4, 2025: UNILAG Post-UTME screening exercise.

UNILAG Post-UTME screening exercise. Sept 10, 2025: University issues clarification addressing rumours and restating investigation/verification steps around flagged cases.

Check only official channels. Treat any WhatsApp broadcasts, unsolicited emails, or “fix” offers as misinformation. If you received a malpractice notification: Follow the instructions on your candidate portal or in official emails. Provide any requested clarifications promptly and professionally. Do not share clips or claim hacks. Circulating fabricated “evidence” online could complicate your case. UNILAG will rely on its own secured records. Keep documents ready. Where required, have your valid ID and registration records available for any follow-up verification.

What UNILAG will (and will not) publish

Will publish (if necessary): A limited number of anonymised screenshots to show typical infractions under review.

A of to show under review. Will not publish: Uncensored videos of candidates or raw surveillance feeds, in line with data protection standards.

Frequently asked questions

Was there a technical fault that falsely flagged candidates?

UNILAG says no. Flags were the result of violations of exam rules, not a glitch.





Will there be a total re-screening?

The statement does not announce a re-screening. Any next steps will be communicated officially to candidates.

Can I request the video of my session?

UNILAG says it will not release uncensored recordings. Any media it shares will be anonymised and limited.

Where should I monitor updates?

Only on the official UNILAG platforms indicated in earlier notices to candidates.