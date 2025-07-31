UNICEF Mobilizes Educational Support for Over 1,500 Displaced Children in Benue’s Makurdi Camp

In response to the aftermath of the recent Yelwata crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has taken decisive steps to aid more than 1,500 children displaced by violence in Benue State. The affected children, who now reside in a makeshift camp within the vicinity of the International Market in Makurdi, have received critical educational supplies, including exercise books, school bags, and sportswear.

During the distribution ceremony on Thursday, Mrs. Juliet Chihiwe, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, emphasized the organization’s ongoing commitment to these vulnerable children’s education. “We have over 1500 IDPs children and we are here to support them with educational materials such as exercise books, sportswear and school bags,” she remarked, reassuring that UNICEF intends to sustain support even after the children return to their homes.

Mrs. Chihiwe further appealed for sustained intervention, calling on local authorities such as the State Emergency Management Agency and the Universal Basic Education Board to step up assistance. She noted that “there is a need for more educational materials supply, more teachers, and to also ensure that even when they return, we will continue to support these children until they migrate to a tertiary institution.”

Helen Nambativ, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management, acknowledged UNICEF’s persistent involvement in the state, underscoring the vital role of education in rebuilding lives. She said, “UNICEF has the highest intervention in Benue State, and they are always intervening in critical areas like education because education is very important to human lives.”





Similarly, Mrs. Agatha Nzeribe, UNICEF Education Specialist from the Enugu field office, reiterated the organization’s active engagement in supporting victims of the Yelwata attack, especially focusing on children.

Okay.ng reports that this intervention arrives at a crucial time, offering hope and continuity of learning to displaced students amid challenging circumstances.