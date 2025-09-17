Uniben student wins car at MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

News

A 300-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has won a brand-new car during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion, a youth-focused engagement programme hosted by MTN Nigeria.

The event, held on campus, brought together hundreds of students for a day of entertainment, competitions, and rewards. Activities ranged from music performances to games and raffle draws, with the car presentation serving as the climax.

Cheers erupted as the winner was announced, with fellow students celebrating the moment that highlighted the energy and excitement surrounding the campaign.

MTN explained that the Pulse Campus Invasion is designed to combine fun with empowerment, giving students opportunities to engage actively, showcase their creativity, and benefit from life-changing prizes.

Company representatives added that the initiative reflects MTN’s ongoing commitment to youth development, providing platforms that reward participation while inspiring students to aim higher.

The University of Benin stopover continues the nationwide rollout of the programme, which has visited campuses across Nigeria. Each edition strengthens MTN’s connection with young people while creating memorable experiences that go beyond the event itself.

Students described the car giveaway as a standout moment, noting that it demonstrated MTN’s willingness to invest directly in its youth audience.

