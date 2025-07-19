UN Secretary-General António Guterres Honors Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Enduring Legacy

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres paid an official visit to Nigeria House in New York on Friday to express the international community’s condolences on the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. During the solemn occasion, Guterres signed the condolence register, recording his thoughts on Buhari’s enduring impact on Nigeria, Africa, and global diplomacy.

In his written tribute, the Secretary-General highlighted Buhari’s “steadfast commitment to selfless service” and his impactful leadership in fostering peace and stability throughout the African region. Furthermore, he praised Buhari as a “great supporter of the United Nations” and a “strong voice for multilateralism, solidarity and sustainable development.” okay.ng reports that Guterres’ message extended heartfelt sympathy to Buhari’s family, the Nigerian government, and the nation during this moment of loss.

When speaking with correspondents afterwards, Guterres reflected on his personal experience working alongside Buhari, expressing admiration for the former president’s dedication beyond Nigeria’s borders. “I am a great admirer of his extraordinary work, not only in defence of the interests of his own country but in his commitment to the African continent,” he noted.

The UN Secretary-General also reiterated Buhari’s key role as a stabilizing figure in West Africa, commending his efforts toward regional peace and security amid complex challenges. “President Buhari has been a leading personality in defending West Africa’s interests,” Guterres affirmed.





Representatives of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN welcomed the UN chief and acknowledged that the condolence visit underscored Buhari’s status as a respected statesman whose influence extended beyond Nigeria. Buhari served as Nigeria’s military head of state from 1983 to 1985, later returning as a democratically elected president from 2015 until 2023. He passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital and was interred in his hometown Daura earlier this week.