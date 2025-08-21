International

UN Chief Guterres Urges Investment in Africa’s Renewable Future at TICAD 9

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders and investors to channel resources into Africa’s renewable energy industry, stressing that the continent possesses the tools to become a global powerhouse in green energy.

Speaking at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan, Guterres said Africa’s immense natural wealth, coupled with its solar and wind potential, could transform it into a “renewable superpower” if supported with finance and technology.

“We must mobilise finance and technology, so that Africa’s natural wealth benefits African people; we must build a thriving renewables and manufacturing base across the continent,” he declared. “Green power in Africa lowers energy costs, diversifies supply chains and accelerates decarbonisation for everyone.”

The conference, which gathered African leaders including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Kenya’s William Ruto, focused on fostering investment-driven partnerships. okay.ng reports that Guterres also cautioned against mounting debt burdens, warning that “debt must not drown development.”

- Advertisement -

China’s decade-long dominance in African infrastructure investments has slowed, leaving nations struggling under heavy debt owed to Beijing and private creditors. At the same time, Western aid has diminished, with African countries particularly affected by cuts following U.S. policy changes during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Kenyan President Ruto revealed via social media that his country is in talks with Toyota to deploy 5,000 e-mobility vehicles, aligning with Nairobi’s clean energy vision.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the host of TICAD 9, announced plans to train 30,000 Africans in artificial intelligence and explore a Japan-Africa Economic Partnership. He also unveiled a strategy for a distribution network linking Africa to Indian Ocean nations.

Both Tinubu and Ramaphosa echoed Guterres’ stance, emphasizing that Africa needs sustainable investment rather than handouts to harness its renewable wealth for long-term growth.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PDP Convention in Ibadan Faces Uncertainty as Wike, Makinde Clash Deepens
Next Article BudgIT Accuses Finance Ministry of Withholding Budget Reports, Calls Breach a Blow to Transparency

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,539.00
Sell₦1,555.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 24 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

JUST IN: Uganda Signs Deal With US to Temporarily Host Migrants Rejected for Asylum
International
BudgIT Accuses Finance Ministry of Withholding Budget Reports, Calls Breach a Blow to Transparency
News
PDP Convention in Ibadan Faces Uncertainty as Wike, Makinde Clash Deepens
Politics Top stories
BREAKING: Former Governor Rashidi Ladoja to be Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadan September 26
News
NCAA Explains Why Passengers Must Power Off Phones During Flights
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like