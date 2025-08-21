UN Chief Guterres Urges Investment in Africa’s Renewable Future at TICAD 9

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders and investors to channel resources into Africa’s renewable energy industry, stressing that the continent possesses the tools to become a global powerhouse in green energy.

Speaking at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan, Guterres said Africa’s immense natural wealth, coupled with its solar and wind potential, could transform it into a “renewable superpower” if supported with finance and technology.

“We must mobilise finance and technology, so that Africa’s natural wealth benefits African people; we must build a thriving renewables and manufacturing base across the continent,” he declared. “Green power in Africa lowers energy costs, diversifies supply chains and accelerates decarbonisation for everyone.”

The conference, which gathered African leaders including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Kenya’s William Ruto, focused on fostering investment-driven partnerships. okay.ng reports that Guterres also cautioned against mounting debt burdens, warning that “debt must not drown development.”





China’s decade-long dominance in African infrastructure investments has slowed, leaving nations struggling under heavy debt owed to Beijing and private creditors. At the same time, Western aid has diminished, with African countries particularly affected by cuts following U.S. policy changes during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Kenyan President Ruto revealed via social media that his country is in talks with Toyota to deploy 5,000 e-mobility vehicles, aligning with Nairobi’s clean energy vision.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the host of TICAD 9, announced plans to train 30,000 Africans in artificial intelligence and explore a Japan-Africa Economic Partnership. He also unveiled a strategy for a distribution network linking Africa to Indian Ocean nations.

Both Tinubu and Ramaphosa echoed Guterres’ stance, emphasizing that Africa needs sustainable investment rather than handouts to harness its renewable wealth for long-term growth.