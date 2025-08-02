Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Enforces Strict Penalties Against Examination Fraud: 57 Students Expelled

In a decisive move to uphold academic integrity, the Senate of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) in Katsina has sanctioned the expulsion of approximately 57 students involved in examination malpractice. This firm action was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by the institution’s Head of Information and Protocol, Hajiya Fatima Sanda.

The decision, reached during the Senate’s 125th Regular Meeting, followed thorough investigations conducted by the University Central Examination Misconduct Committee, which scrutinized breaches across several faculties. okay.ng reports that, in addition to the expelled students, five others were suspended for two semesters for their complicity, with their relevant examination results annulled.

Furthermore, the statement outlined that two students received official written warnings, which are now permanently documented on their academic records. The university highlighted that these measures are part of a zero-tolerance policy intended to deter future breaches.

UMYU reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of academic honesty, emphasizing that any attempts to compromise exam integrity would be met with strict disciplinary actions. “Students have been urged to adhere strictly to academic rules and avoid any form of malpractice, as future violations will be met with equally strict consequences,” it added.





The university’s leadership hopes these sanctions will send a clear message to the student body that ethical conduct remains non-negotiable.