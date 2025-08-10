Ukrainian Drones Strike Deep Inside Russia, Targeting Lukoil Oil Refinery in Komi Republic

A Ukrainian drone operation on Sunday, August 10, 2025, successfully struck the Lukoil-Ukhta oil refinery in Russia’s Komi Republic, a staggering 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, according to a source within Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

The refinery, located in the industrial town of Ukhta, is a major hub for processing crude oil from the Komi region. The attack marks the first confirmed Ukrainian strike on Russia’s northwestern Komi Republic, pushing the boundaries of Kyiv’s long-range drone capabilities.

Military intelligence officials confirmed that the strike was part of a planned special operation aimed at disrupting Russia’s fuel supply chain to its armed forces. According to HUR, the drones hit a petroleum tank, causing a spill, and inflicted damage on a gas and gas condensate processing plant responsible for producing propane-butane and gasoline.

Local residents in Ukhta reported power outages and disruptions to mobile internet services following the incident. Earlier in the evening, Russian Telegram channels claimed that the Lukoil refinery had come under drone fire, prompting authorities to evacuate workers from the site. Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta also reported temporary suspension of flights at the local airport.





Rostislav Goldshteyn, the acting head of the Komi Republic, acknowledged on social media that enterprises along the drones’ flight path were evacuated, though he avoided mentioning the refinery directly and reported no casualties.

okay.ng reports that this strike follows another Ukrainian drone operation on the same day that targeted an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, triggering explosions and a large-scale fire. Both incidents underscore Kyiv’s continued strategy of deploying homemade long-range drones to hit critical energy and military infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

The Lukoil-Ukhta facility is designed to process blended crudes from regional oilfields delivered via the Usa-Ukhta pipeline. The plant had previously been hit by a large fire in June 2024, which Russian authorities blamed on safety violations, denying any Ukrainian involvement at the time.

Ukraine’s cross-border drone strikes have become a key part of its military campaign to undermine Russia’s war logistics, even as Western allies maintain restrictions on the use of donated long-range weapons for attacks within Russian territory, citing the risk of escalating the conflict.