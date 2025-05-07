News

UK High Commission Dismisses Rumours of New Visa Restrictions for Nigerians

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

The British High Commission has denied reports claiming that the United Kingdom has imposed new visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals, describing the rumours as unfounded and misleading.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Commission clarified that while the UK immigration system undergoes regular reviews, no new rules or blanket bans have been introduced specifically targeting Nigerians.

Okay.ng reports that the response comes amid growing concern on social media and several online platforms, where claims have circulated suggesting that the UK was tightening visa approvals for Nigerian applicants.

“We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel while deterring those who may seek to abuse it,” the Commission stated.

Reaffirming the longstanding relationship between both countries, the British High Commission highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties in its diplomatic engagement with Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“Our UK and Nigeria people-to-people links are strong and enduring, and we continue to work closely with the Government of Nigeria to tackle irregular migration,” the statement added.

The Commission advised Nigerians to disregard unverified reports and urged individuals seeking accurate information to contact its Press and Public Affairs team for clarification.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article NGX Group Honours Late Dr. Pascal Dozie with Tributes and Special Closing Gong Ceremony
Next Article MTN Explainer: How MTN Nigeria Bounced Back to Profit in Q1 2025

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Health Ministry Warns Nigerians Against Excess Salt Intake After Oyakhilome’s Viral Remarks
News
MTN
Explainer: How MTN Nigeria Bounced Back to Profit in Q1 2025
Explainer
NGX Group Honours Late Dr. Pascal Dozie with Tributes and Special Closing Gong Ceremony
News
VeryDarkMan
JUST IN: VeryDarkMan Freed by EFCC Amidst Legal and Public Pressure
News Trending
Nigeria’s Defence Minister Rejects Terrorist Arms Superiority, Urges Strategy Over Summits
News Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like