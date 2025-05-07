UK High Commission Dismisses Rumours of New Visa Restrictions for Nigerians

The British High Commission has denied reports claiming that the United Kingdom has imposed new visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals, describing the rumours as unfounded and misleading.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Commission clarified that while the UK immigration system undergoes regular reviews, no new rules or blanket bans have been introduced specifically targeting Nigerians.

Okay.ng reports that the response comes amid growing concern on social media and several online platforms, where claims have circulated suggesting that the UK was tightening visa approvals for Nigerian applicants.

“We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel while deterring those who may seek to abuse it,” the Commission stated.

Reaffirming the longstanding relationship between both countries, the British High Commission highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties in its diplomatic engagement with Nigeria.





“Our UK and Nigeria people-to-people links are strong and enduring, and we continue to work closely with the Government of Nigeria to tackle irregular migration,” the statement added.

The Commission advised Nigerians to disregard unverified reports and urged individuals seeking accurate information to contact its Press and Public Affairs team for clarification.