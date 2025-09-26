UK Government Sets Stage for Mandatory Digital ID to Tackle Illegal Immigration

The United Kingdom is preparing for a major shift in its immigration and public service systems, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Friday that his government will introduce a new free digital identification scheme for citizens and residents.

According to officials, the initiative is aimed at addressing the persistent issue of illegal migration while improving access to essential government services. The digital ID will be stored securely on mobile phones, eliminating the need for physical cards.

The government emphasized that while people will not be compelled to carry or show the ID routinely, it will be a compulsory requirement when proving eligibility to work in the country. Authorities explained that this measure will prevent undocumented migrants from securing employment, thereby cutting off one of the main attractions for illegal entry into the United Kingdom.

"This will stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key 'pull factors' for people who come to the UK illegally," the official government statement read.





The scheme also promises to make processes such as applying for driving licences, accessing childcare, tax records, and welfare services more efficient.

Starmer described the program as a “fair and practical” step toward modernizing Britain. “Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK… it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits. We are doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change, not division,” he remarked.

While the UK has historically resisted identity card systems, public opinion has shifted, with polls now showing increased support for digital identification.

The announcement comes days before the Labour Party's annual conference, where immigration is expected to dominate debates. The government is under mounting pressure to demonstrate effective policies on migration.