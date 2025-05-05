UK Expands Visa Application Access with New Premium Centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt

Residents of Enugu and Port Harcourt seeking UK visas now have enhanced access following the opening of new Premium Visa Application Centres by VFS Global.

The centres, located at Omedel Luxury Hotel in Enugu and Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, were inaugurated to meet the rising demand for UK travel documents, especially ahead of the summer season.

The UK Home Office confirmed these centres complement existing UK Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island, Lagos, which have been operational since November 2024. Applicants can conveniently book appointments online through the VFS Global website.

Highlighting the importance of this expansion, Rt. Hon. Lord Hanson, UK Minister of State at the Home Office, said, “The government is pleased to be able to reopen the Premium Visa Application Centres in both Port Harcourt and Enugu. In 2024 we received more than 230,000 visa applications from Nigerian nationals across all visa routes and these new premium application centres will provide greater convenience for applicants in and around Enugu and Rivers State demonstrating the importance of the UK–Nigeria relationship in these markets as well as Nigeria as a whole.”





VFS Global’s Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Alok Singhal, added that the new centres offer “the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services” as those in Abuja and Lagos. The Premium Centres also provide additional services such as document upload assistance, application status notifications, courier return of documents, and an option to keep passports during processing.

Nigeria remains a top source country for UK visit visas, accounting for six percent of global applications, underscoring the significance of the UK-Nigeria travel corridor.