UK, Canada, Australia Recognise Palestine as Independent State

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have officially recognised Palestine as an independent state, a move intended to revive stalled peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the decision on Sunday, saying: “Today, to help restore the peace process and advance the two-state solution, the United Kingdom officially recognizes the State of Palestine.”

Moments later, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Canada’s recognition on his verified X handle: “Canada recognizes the State of Palestine, and we extend our support to efforts that can bring lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”

Australia joined them a few hours after, confirming it too has granted full recognition to Palestine.





The move aligns the three nations with others making similar recognitions in advance of the United Nations General Assembly meeting starting Monday.