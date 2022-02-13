UFC: Israel Adesanya beats Robert Whittaker to retain middleweight belt

Israel Adesanya has defeated Robert Whittaker with a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

This is the second time Adesanya will clash with Whittaker, his arch-rival at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Whittaker got a chance at revenge on Sunday morning but failed. Adesanya employed his length and reach to counter Whittaker’s boxing, ensuring he left the Octagon with his middleweight belt.