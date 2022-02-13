UFC: Israel Adesanya beats Robert Whittaker to retain middleweight belt

Yusuf Abubakar Follow on Twitter February 13, 2022
Less than a minute

Israel Adesanya has defeated Robert Whittaker with a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

This is the second time Adesanya will clash with Whittaker, his arch-rival at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Whittaker got a chance at revenge on Sunday morning but failed. Adesanya employed his length and reach to counter Whittaker’s boxing, ensuring he left the Octagon with his middleweight belt.

Tags
Yusuf Abubakar Follow on Twitter February 13, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button