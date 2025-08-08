Sport

Barcelona Stars Yamal, Lewandowski Hit with UEFA Fines for Anti-Doping Violations

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal
Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal

UEFA has imposed sanctions on Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski after the pair were found guilty of breaching Anti-Doping Regulations during last season’s Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

The European football governing body confirmed that both players were penalised for “failing to report immediately to the Doping Control Station” after the match. The offence did not involve a failed drug test, but UEFA rules require players selected for testing to report without delay to maintain the integrity of the process.

UEFA stated that both footballers failed to comply with the instructions of the Anti-Doping Control Officer (Art. 21.8) and did not proceed immediately to the Checkpoint (Art. 21.10(a)) as required by regulations.

Each player has been fined €5,000.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick also received a €20,000 fine and a one-match suspension in UEFA club competitions for “violating the general principles of conduct” (Art. 11(1) DR) and “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” (Art. 11(2)(b) DR).

The club itself was hit with further penalties — €5,250 for objects thrown onto the pitch by fans and €2,500 for lighting fireworks during the match.

UEFA confirmed that all sanctions take effect immediately and will impact Barcelona’s next European fixture.

ByYusuf Abubakar
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
