UEFA Champions League Round of 16 [Full Draw]

The draw for the first knockout round of Champions League round took place on Monday.

The Champions League group stage concluded last week, with the remaining 16 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.

Here is the draw in full below:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich

Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

FC Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid