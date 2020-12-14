Sports
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 [Full Draw]
The draw for the first knockout round of Champions League round took place on Monday.
The Champions League group stage concluded last week, with the remaining 16 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.
Here is the draw in full below:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich
Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
FC Porto vs Juventus
FC Barcelona vs PSG
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta vs Real Madrid