Uduaghan denies benefiting from NDDC contracts

Former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has denied receiving contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Okay.ng recalls that that minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in a letter to the house of representatives, named James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan as beneficiaries of an emergency repairs projects awarded by the commission in 2018.

Responding to the claim, Uduaghan in a statement by his spokesman, Monoyo Edon, said he has never approached NDDC for any contract.

He said: “We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is FALSE. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischevious publication.”