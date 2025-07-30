UCH Ibadan Nurses Join National Strike, Urge Patience from Patients

The University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan witnessed a significant development on Wednesday as members of its National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) chapter joined the ongoing nationwide seven-day warning strike. The action follows instructions from the national headquarters of the association, which declared the strike after unresolved negotiations with the Federal Government over persistent welfare and policy issues affecting nurses nationwide.

Speaking after a branch congress, the association’s chairperson, Mrs. Olufunmilola Faminu, revealed that UCH nurses had no choice but to comply with the national directive. “Nurses provide compassionate, competent care across all settings. But we have no choice but to embark on this strike; we appeal to our patients to bear with us,” she appealed, reiterating their commitment to patients even in difficult times.

Among the core demands put forward by NANNM are recruitment of more nursing staff to address workforce gaps, improved facilities across hospitals, and the establishment of a directorate specifically for nurses at the Federal Ministry of Health. Additional concerns include calls for a fair representation in ministry decision-making, centralized internship programs for new nurses, and a comprehensive review of their allowances and professional benefits.

“This is a just course that we are fighting for. Nurses are the only ones embarking on this strike. There are other healthcare professionals around to attend to any emergency,” Mrs. Faminu explained, emphasizing the exclusive participation of nurses in the action and ensuring patients that medical emergencies would still be attended to by other staff.





The strike, which officially commenced at midnight on July 29 and is set to conclude on August 5, serves as a warning to government authorities. According to association leadership, if demands are not met at the end of the strike period, the nurses will be left with no alternative but to issue a 21-day ultimatum, potentially escalating to an indefinite walkout.

okay.ng reports that despite the strike, nurses continue to express concern for their patients, making heartfelt appeals for understanding as the association pursues improved welfare and conditions for its members nationwide.