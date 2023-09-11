UAE Lifts Visa Ban on Nigerians After Tinubu’s Diplomatic Meeting

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers following a crucial diplomatic meeting between Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

This significant development marks a pivotal turning point in the relations between the two nations.

One of the pivotal outcomes of this diplomatic encounter is the immediate resumption of flight schedules for both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, effectively restoring vital air travel connections between Nigeria and the UAE.

This milestone was announced via a statement released by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

“As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government,” the statement reads.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”