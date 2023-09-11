News

UAE Lifts Visa Ban on Nigerians After Tinubu’s Diplomatic Meeting

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers following a crucial diplomatic meeting between Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

This significant development marks a pivotal turning point in the relations between the two nations.

One of the pivotal outcomes of this diplomatic encounter is the immediate resumption of flight schedules for both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, effectively restoring vital air travel connections between Nigeria and the UAE.

This milestone was announced via a statement released by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

- Advertisement -

“As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government,” the statement reads.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Pa Akintola William
Nigerian Accounting Icon, Akintola Williams, Dies at 104
News
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Clinches Fourth US Open Singles Title, Ties Grand Slam Record
News
Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue
Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue Crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2023
Entertainment
L--R, Peace Hyde Member of the Young Global Leadership From Ghana, Co-founder Knosk #100 A - Day Charity School Kuje, Kingsley Bangwell, Prof. Vukosi Marinate, Member of young Global Leadership From South Africa, Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote; Dangote Industries Limited, Group Executive Director, Commercial, Fatima Aliko Dangote, Fataumata BA, Founder & Executive Chair Janngo Capital Senegal, Infront of the Fertilizer plant, During the Forum of Young Global Leaders, Aliko Dangote Fellowship Convening 2023 in Lagos, Visit Dangote Oil Petroleum and Fertilizer plant Lekki Lagos on Friday on 8th September 2023
Aliko Dangote celebrates African Young Global Leaders
News
Lives Lost as Boat Capsizes in Niger State
News
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?