U.S. Mission Defends Mandatory Social Media Disclosure for Nigerian Visa Applicants

The United States Mission in Nigeria has emphasized that the country’s visa application process is firmly rooted in safeguarding national security. This comes in the wake of the new directive requiring Nigerian applicants to provide details of all their social media accounts used over the past five years.

The Mission clarified that all applicants seeking entry into the United States must now list their social media usernames and handles on the DS-160 visa application form. According to the Mission, failure to disclose such information truthfully could result in outright visa denial.

In response to this policy, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to reciprocate. Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa stated:

"The best we can do is to carry out reciprocal action. Some people from the US might want to apply for a visa, and we will adopt the same measures."





The U.S. Mission further elaborated its position in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), reiterating that the guiding principle remains safety and security.

It stated:

“The safety and security of the United States is at the heart of every US Visa application and decision process. That’s why prospective applicants undergo careful screening to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all. These measures help protect American citizens and communities while supporting secure and responsible travel.”

The policy has sparked conversations in diplomatic and immigration circles, particularly concerning the implications for data privacy and the principle of reciprocity in international relations.





okay.ng reports that while the U.S. insists the measure is a vital security step, Nigeria is equally determined to ensure fairness by adopting similar checks for Americans seeking entry visas into the country.