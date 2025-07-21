U.S. Issues Lifetime Ban Threat Over Visa Fraud, Warns Nigerians Against Illegal Migration

The United States government has issued a clear and forceful warning to Nigerians and other nationals seeking to migrate through illegal or deceptive means, declaring that anyone caught committing visa fraud will face a lifetime ban from entering the U.S..

Okay.ng reports that the warning was posted via the official U.S. Mission in Nigeria X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, where the American government reiterated its zero tolerance for immigration fraud and illegal entry.

“Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life,” the post read.

It further added: “A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbor illegal aliens.”





This latest advisory comes as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing interagency crackdown on irregular migration, with efforts ramped up to curb human trafficking, fake documentation, and other forms of immigration-related crimes.

The warning sends a strong signal, particularly to individuals or syndicates attempting to exploit loopholes in the visa application process or seeking entry through unofficial channels.