Two Women Nabbed in Owerri for Attempted Sale of 4-Year-Old Victim

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Joy Ugwu (Idah, Kogi State) and Rosella Michael (Zamba, Abuja) for attempting to sell a four-year-old boy abducted in Abuja.

DSP Henry Okoye confirmed the suspects were intercepted in Owerri on April 14 during a ₦2.7 million transaction, following a joint operation with Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.

“The child was kidnapped while hawking vegetables in Abuja and transported to Owerri for sale,” Okoye stated. A third suspect, identified as a nurse, remains at large. The boy, Jaffa Umar, has been reunited with his family through coordinated efforts.

The suspects were transferred to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja. CP Aboki Danjuma reiterated the command’s resolve to combat trafficking, urging citizens to report suspicious activities via 0803 477 3600.