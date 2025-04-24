News

Two Women Nabbed in Owerri for Attempted Sale of 4-Year-Old Victim

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
Nigeria Police - file photo
Nigeria Police - file photo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Joy Ugwu (Idah, Kogi State) and Rosella Michael (Zamba, Abuja) for attempting to sell a four-year-old boy abducted in Abuja.

DSP Henry Okoye confirmed the suspects were intercepted in Owerri on April 14 during a ₦2.7 million transaction, following a joint operation with Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.

“The child was kidnapped while hawking vegetables in Abuja and transported to Owerri for sale,” Okoye stated. A third suspect, identified as a nurse, remains at large. The boy, Jaffa Umar, has been reunited with his family through coordinated efforts.

The suspects were transferred to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja. CP Aboki Danjuma reiterated the command’s resolve to combat trafficking, urging citizens to report suspicious activities via 0803 477 3600.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Pascal Dozie MTN Postpones Grand Finale of ‘MTN Champs’ in Honour of Late Founding Chairman Pascal Dozie
Next Article National School Feeding Programme Nigeria Renewed Hope for Nigerian Children: FG Relaunches National School Feeding Programme with Robust Reforms

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NiMet Strike
NiMET Workers Call Off Two-Day Strike as FG Intervenes
News
Revitalizing Nigeria’s Waters: House Committee Pledges Support for Maritime Law Modernization and Indigenous Ownership
News
Lagos Grapples with Healthcare Worker Shortage Amidst Infrastructure Push
News
Nigeria Debt, Bond Auction
FG Scales Back Borrowing Plans, Targets N900bn-N1.2tn in Q2 Bonds Amid Fiscal Strain
News
Trump Criticizes Harvard Amid Legal Battle Over Funding Freeze
Education International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like