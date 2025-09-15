Two Killed in Separate Suspected Cult Attacks in Lagos Communities

Residents of Lakowe’s Orita Adeba and Sangotedo in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, were thrown into mourning over the weekend after two young men were killed in suspected cult-related violence.

Eyewitnesses said the incidents, which occurred on Saturday, were reprisals linked to an ongoing string of clashes between rival cult groups that have left several casualties across Lagos in recent weeks.

One of the victims was reportedly ambushed at Orita Adeba, near Lakowe Bus Stop. He was hacked with machetes, and his right wrist was cut off and taken away by the assailants.

A resident, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisal, said:

“It is true. It happened yesterday. They left the body at Orita Adeba, opposite the Lakowe Bus Stop. We can no longer sleep at night. We learnt that he was killed by the Aye cult group. His wrist was totally cut off. They have been killing each other to count scores for a few weeks now.”





A video obtained from the scene showed the deceased dressed in brown shorts and a white vest, with dreadlocks, lying in a pool of blood as sympathizers gathered around in shock.

Another resident, Fatai, expressed worry about the frequency of killings in the area. He said:

“They just started killing each other. Just three days ago, my neighbour was telling me that someone was also butchered in the same Lakowe. It’s over three incidents now within a short time. The boy who was killed is believed to be a cult member also. They are using their lives to count scores.”

In Sangotedo, another young man was discovered lifeless by a roadside culvert, dressed in a white singlet and black trousers. A video shared on the Naija Confra Telegram page confirmed the gruesome discovery.

A senior police officer confirmed awareness of the incidents but stated that further details would be provided later. As of press time, no official statement had been issued.





The killings add to a disturbing trend. Just last week, two people were killed in a similar clash in Ibeju-Lekki. One victim sustained severe machete cuts to the face and wrist, while his body lay beside a blood-soaked motorcycle.

okay.ng reports that residents are calling for urgent police intervention to stem the wave of violence before more lives are lost.