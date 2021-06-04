Twitter reacts to suspension of its operations in Nigeria



Twitter has reacted to the suspension of its operations by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Sarah Hart, Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, in a statement issued on Friday said the micro-blogging platform is investigating the development as it expresses “deep concern”.

The statement read: “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning.

“We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more.”

Okay.ng had reported how the Nigerian government in a statement on Friday signed by the Minister if Information, Lai Mohammed, suspended Twitter’s operations indefinitely, after accusing the micro-blogging site of “undermining Nigeria’s existence.”