Turkish Government Raises Concerns Over Alleged Terrorist Group’s Activity in Nigeria

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Turkish government has sounded a note of caution regarding the operations of a group it identifies as the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in Nigeria and across multiple continents.

Speaking at a Democracy and National Unity Day event in Abuja, Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, highlighted the ongoing global hunt for members of the Gülen movement, stressing that “they are still being captured and arrested today. The presence of such an organisation poses a threat to every country in which it operates.”

Ambassador Poroy pointed out that the group, believed by Ankara to be responsible for the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, persists in its operations within Nigeria, particularly in key sectors such as education and healthcare. “We consistently inform our Nigerian friends about the nature and dangers of this organisation, and urge them to remain vigilant and cautious,” he stated.

He further explained that Türkiye, with international support, has managed to disrupt several FETO networks globally, and has assumed control of many institutions previously linked to the group. Still, he noted, “the group’s international structures have not been fully dismantled globally.”

Ambassador Poroy stressed the need for continued vigilance, revealing that new investigations and arrests related to the organisation’s activities are ongoing. “In several countries, including Nigeria, FETO continues to pump its operations under the guise of humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and interfaith dialogue,” he said. “You must not forget that behind this humanitarian appearance lies an organisation that seeks to infiltrate the political and bureaucratic institutions of host countries.”

Okay.ng reports that the Gülen movement, also known as Hizmet or Service, has been led by founder Fethullah Gülen, who died in October 2024 in Pennsylvania, United States, at the age of 83 after living as a fugitive.

The Turkish authorities have undertaken a comprehensive campaign against the group, targeting assets and institutions linked to it. International bodies such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Pakistan, and Northern Cyprus have also classified FETO as a terrorist entity.

