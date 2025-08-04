Turbulent Times for APC as Intrigues Escalate Across States

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is confronting deepening factional struggles, power tussles, and legal battles across multiple state chapters, raising alarms about the party’s cohesion heading toward the pivotal 2027 elections.

Factions and Leadership Tensions Erupt Across Nigeria

States such as Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Benue, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom have seen internal divisions erupt into open conflict, with party stalwarts and kingmakers scrambling to mediate before opposition forces exploit the cracks. These ripples persist even after the influx of heavyweight defectors from rival parties, signaling that unity remains elusive for the governing party.

Recent resignations, including that of Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman, have exacerbated leadership uncertainty, particularly in Kano. Meanwhile, Lagos sees its APC chapter split between the Justice Forum and Mandate groups, with allegations of bias and imposition igniting protests and calls for new leadership.





Despite the upheavals, APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, insists these are routine disagreements manageable with internal mechanisms. “The party remains united, which is why it continues to attract new members,” he asserts.

Perspectives from Within and Without

Insiders report that senior party figures—dubbed “kingmakers”—are working behind the scenes to broker peace and restore stability before the polls. “They’ve been brokering peace across the party,” said one source.

In Rivers, the crisis deepened after conflicting court judgments and claims to the state chairmanship, igniting further legal fights. The controversy over candidate selection has also swept other states, as rival factions question the transparency and inclusivity of recent primaries.





Broader Implications and Ongoing Mediation

With rumors swirling over further defections and discontent from older blocs such as the legacy Congress for Progressive Change, the stakes for consolidation are high. Party figures like Prof. Adebayo Shittu downplay talk of large-scale exits or threats to party peace, portraying new members as essential to the APC’s national project.

okay.ng reports that as the APC attempts to project unity at the center, the realities on the ground may define whether it retains electoral supremacy in 2027, or if internal strife allows opposition alliances to mount a serious challenge.