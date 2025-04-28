Tuesday Set as First Day of Zulki’ida 1446AH by Sultan of Sokoto

In a recent statement, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who also serves as the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has declared Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as the commencement of the Islamic month of Zulki’ida 1446AH.

This announcement was conveyed on Monday by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

The statement explained, “The declaration followed the absence of any positive report from the National Moon Sighting Committee and the Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs regarding the sighting of the new crescent on Sunday, April 27, 2025.”

Consequently, “Monday, April 28, 2025, will be observed as the 30th day of Shawwal 1446AH, while Tuesday, April 29, 2025, will officially mark the beginning of Zulki’ida 1446AH.”





The Sultan took the opportunity to send his best wishes to all Muslims and called for prayers for the nation’s peace, unity, and progress.