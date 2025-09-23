International

Trump to Deliver Keynote as United Nations Opens 80th General Assembly Session

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint press conference with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer following their meeting at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President's second State Visit. After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the UK takes a serious turn on Thursday when he is hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

The 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly will officially open in New York on Tuesday with a headline speech from United States President Donald Trump.

President Trump’s remarks are set to kick off the annual General Debate, where world leaders discuss pressing global challenges. According to the program, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and French President Emmanuel Macron will also deliver addresses on the opening day.

The day’s speeches will begin at 9 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), with contributions also expected from UN Secretary General António Guterres and Annalena Baerbock, the President of the General Assembly.

Beyond the General Debate, the UN Security Council will convene on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipated to attend. The weeklong summit will feature interventions from nearly 150 heads of state and government, with top agenda items including the Middle East conflict, the global economy, and the financial health of the UN itself.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria will be represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who arrived in New York at the head of the country’s delegation. Shettima is standing in for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at this high-profile diplomatic gathering.

okay.ng reports that this year’s event comes at a pivotal moment, as nations weigh shifting geopolitical alliances, renewed tensions in Eastern Europe, and the United States’ evolving foreign policy direction under Trump’s leadership.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 2025 Budget Defence Senate Nigerian Senate Extends Annual Break, Resumption of Plenary Now October 7
Next Article Peter Obi Peter Obi Decries Killing of Security Personnel, Calls for Stronger Support to Bereaved Families

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 22 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

US to Deny Entry to Corrupt Nigerian Officials
International
Peter Obi
Peter Obi Decries Killing of Security Personnel, Calls for Stronger Support to Bereaved Families
News
2025 Budget Defence Senate
Nigerian Senate Extends Annual Break, Resumption of Plenary Now October 7
News
Customs to Deploy New Scanners for 200 Containers per Hour
Economy
External Reserves Hit Six-Year High on Forex Inflows
Economy
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like