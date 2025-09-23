Trump to Deliver Keynote as United Nations Opens 80th General Assembly Session

The 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly will officially open in New York on Tuesday with a headline speech from United States President Donald Trump.

President Trump’s remarks are set to kick off the annual General Debate, where world leaders discuss pressing global challenges. According to the program, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and French President Emmanuel Macron will also deliver addresses on the opening day.

The day’s speeches will begin at 9 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), with contributions also expected from UN Secretary General António Guterres and Annalena Baerbock, the President of the General Assembly.

Beyond the General Debate, the UN Security Council will convene on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipated to attend. The weeklong summit will feature interventions from nearly 150 heads of state and government, with top agenda items including the Middle East conflict, the global economy, and the financial health of the UN itself.





Nigeria will be represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who arrived in New York at the head of the country’s delegation. Shettima is standing in for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at this high-profile diplomatic gathering.

okay.ng reports that this year’s event comes at a pivotal moment, as nations weigh shifting geopolitical alliances, renewed tensions in Eastern Europe, and the United States’ evolving foreign policy direction under Trump’s leadership.