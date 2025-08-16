Trump, Putin End Alaska Talks With No Breakthrough on Ukraine Peace

The much-anticipated meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska concluded without a concrete deal on the Ukraine war, despite both leaders highlighting areas of “progress” and renewed personal rapport.

The summit, which lasted three hours behind closed doors with senior aides, ended abruptly on Friday. Both leaders gave short remarks afterward but notably declined to take questions — a rare move for Trump, who has long thrived on press interaction.

“We’re not there yet, but we’ve made progress. There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump told reporters, describing the dialogue as “extremely productive” and claiming that “many points” of understanding had been reached, though he provided no specifics.

Putin echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “We hope that the understanding we have reached will… pave the way for peace in Ukraine.” The Russian leader also flattered Trump, asserting that the war “would not have happened if Trump were president instead of Joe Biden.”





Trump hinted at another meeting, with Putin replying in English, “Next time in Moscow,” sparking smiles between the two.

Before arriving in Alaska, Trump had warned Russia of “severe consequences” if it failed to accept a ceasefire. However, in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity after the meeting, he softened his tone: “Because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that now.”

okay.ng reports that Trump is also considering consulting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO leaders before making any further commitments. Zelensky, however, has remained firm, declaring in a social media post: “It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America.”

Despite Putin’s optimism, the summit closed without a ceasefire declaration. Both sides remain divided, even as Ukraine announced fresh territorial gains while Putin was airborne to Alaska.