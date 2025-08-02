Trump Moves Nuclear Submarines Amid Rising Tensions with Russia in War of Words and Weapons

In a dramatic move escalating online confrontations into strategic military actions, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines on Friday, signaling a serious escalation in the growing standoff with Russia. The decision followed a social media exchange with Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s security council deputy chairman, who had recently issued provocative statements regarding Ukraine and US tariffs.

Trump publicly announced on his Truth Social platform, “Based on the highly provocative statements, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.” He emphasized the gravity of words, cautioning, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

While Trump did not specify whether these were nuclear-armed or just nuclear-powered vessels, or their exact locations—both details closely guarded by the military—he later told Newsmax that the submarines are “closer to Russia,” underscoring the intent to demonstrate readiness. “We always want to be ready. And so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines. I just want to make sure that his words are only words and nothing more than that,” he stated.

This military posturing follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia has begun mass production of hypersonic nuclear-capable Oreshnik missiles, with plans to deploy them to Belarus by year-end. The tension persists despite President Trump’s deadline for Russia to take steps to end its war in Ukraine by next week or face additional sanctions.





The conflict’s grim toll continues, with Russian drone attacks intensifying in July, killing hundreds of civilians including in a recent missile strike on Kyiv that claimed 31 lives, including five children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to call for peace talks, emphasizing that only Putin can end the war.

Okay.ng reports that the escalation highlights how verbal disputes between global leaders can quickly spiral into military signals, raising fears of unintended consequences in one of the most dangerous international confrontations today.