Trump Hits India With 25% Extra Tariff Over Continued Russian Oil Trade

In a sweeping escalation of economic pressure, United States President Donald Trump has announced a new 25 percent tariff on Indian imports in retaliation for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil, a resource seen as crucial to Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine.

According to the executive order made public by the White House on Wednesday, this new tariff will go into effect in three weeks, adding to an existing 25 percent duty that begins on Thursday. The twin measures are part of Washington’s strategy to choke Russia’s financial lifelines by targeting nations maintaining energy ties with Moscow.

The directive goes further by issuing a warning to other governments engaged in either direct or indirect imports of Russian crude, signaling potential sanctions or economic consequences in the near future.

Despite this development, exemptions remain in place for certain sectors, including previously sanctioned categories such as steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals, which are expected to undergo separate evaluation processes.





Trump, who has recently intensified his stance against countries perceived to be soft on Russia, gave Moscow a Friday deadline to show visible movement toward a negotiated settlement with Kyiv or face renewed international sanctions.

New Delhi has defended its decision, asserting that its energy policies align with national interests. “US pressure to stop it buying Russian oil was unjustified and unreasonable,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs maintained.

Coincidentally, India’s National Security Adviser was in Moscow on the same day, according to Indian media, while the U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was also reported to be in the Russian capital for parallel talks.

okay.ng reports that the White House move is expected to draw mixed responses globally, especially among nations navigating a balance between economic priorities and geopolitical allegiances in the ongoing war.