Trump Brokers Immediate Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan After Intense Negotiations

United States President Donald Trump announced on Saturday a breakthrough ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, ending days of escalating military clashes. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump declared on his social media platform Truth Social, commending both nations for “using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

The ceasefire follows a week of dangerous hostilities triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor, a precision strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Pakistan responded with multiple drone and missile attacks on Indian cities including Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the ceasefire agreement was reached after extensive negotiations involving himself, Vice President J.D. Vance, and the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif. Rubio praised both leaders for their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” adding that talks on broader issues will begin at a neutral location.

The ceasefire announcement came shortly after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (“Iron Wall”), striking key Indian military installations including the BrahMos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase. Pakistani jets fired hypersonic missiles that destroyed India’s $1.5 billion S-400 air defense system in Udhampur, marking a significant blow to Indian defenses.





Pakistan’s Foreign Minister also confirmed the ceasefire, though India has yet to comment officially. The US-led mediation appears to have averted further escalation between these nuclear-armed rivals, offering a fragile hope for lasting peace in the region.