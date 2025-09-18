Trump Blasts Putin During UK Visit, Seals Tech Pact with Starmer

United States (US) President Donald Trump sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, declaring that the Kremlin leader had “really let me down” over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The remarks came during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK leader, marking the final day of Trump’s historic second state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

A day earlier, Trump was hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle with full royal pageantry. On Thursday, his agenda shifted to diplomacy as he sat down with Starmer to discuss pressing global challenges including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Tensions Over Ukraine and Russia





Starmer, who has sought to position Britain as a bridge between Washington and European allies, pressed Trump to intensify support for Ukraine. The prime minister has repeatedly urged the international community to exert greater pressure on Putin, a stance that appears to be swaying the American president.

“I thought the Ukraine conflict would be the easiest to end because of my relationship with President Putin, but he’s let me down. He’s really let me down,” Trump said. He further suggested that Europe stop purchasing Russian oil, adding: “If the price of oil comes down, Putin’s going to drop out of that war.”

Trade, Palestine, and Migration

Despite warm words about the “unbreakable bond” between the US and UK, Trump and Starmer acknowledged differences. The American president noted “one of our few disagreements” over Britain’s proposal to recognize a Palestinian state.





Trump also weighed in on UK domestic policy, telling reporters: “I told the Prime Minister I would stop illegal migration, even if it meant calling in the military.”

Expanding Tech and Trade Relations

Earlier, both leaders unveiled a groundbreaking technology pact to boost cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and nuclear energy. The deal is underpinned by £150 billion ($205 billion) in investments from American tech giants including Microsoft, Google, and Blackstone.

Starmer described the pact as “the first and the best” signed by the US, while Trump emphasized the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations. okay.ng reports that the agreement is expected to reshape transatlantic technology collaboration in the coming decade.

Royal Farewell and Protests

Trump had earlier bid farewell to King Charles, praising him as “a great gentleman and a great king.” While the royal engagements drew lavish praise, protests also erupted in London, with an estimated 5,000 demonstrators marching against Trump’s visit.

Trump returns to Washington with political victories in hand: deeper alignment on Ukraine, fresh trade deals, and enhanced UK-US ties. “This is truly one of the highest honours of my life,” he said at a state banquet hosted by King Charles.