Trump and Putin Convene in Alaska for Delicate Talks on Ukraine War’s Future

United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday for what many analysts are calling one of the most sensitive diplomatic engagements in recent years. The meeting, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, comes amid global pressure to find a path toward ending the three-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

This encounter marks the first exclusive summit between both leaders since their 2018 face-to-face in Helsinki, Finland. The high-profile arrival was accompanied by a red-carpet welcome before the two leaders departed together in the US presidential limousine.

Originally intended as a private one-on-one, the discussion format shifted to include senior aides. The White House confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff joined the president for the closed-door session.

Speaking before the talks began, Trump clarified that his mission was not to act as a direct broker for Ukraine’s government but to re-engage Moscow in constructive dialogue. “My objective is to bring Putin back to the negotiating table,” Trump stated, underscoring that security guarantees for Kyiv were not presently on the table.





He hinted at possible expanded diplomacy, adding, “If this summit goes well, I would consider a trilateral meeting with President Zelensky.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, absent from the Anchorage meeting, reaffirmed his country’s expectation of strong American backing. “We are counting on America,” Zelensky said in a statement.

Putin, meanwhile, refrained from taking press questions before the doors closed. Reporters had pressed him about his willingness to agree to a ceasefire, commit to stopping civilian casualties, and explain why Washington should place trust in him. Appearing momentarily caught off guard by the barrage of questions, Putin was later seen mouthing remarks to the press, though the content remained inaudible.

The Alaska talks have drawn intense global interest, with observers speculating on whether this diplomatic opening could signal a shift in the war's trajectory. Insiders in both Washington and Moscow are tempering expectations, noting that trust-building will be a complex and gradual process.