Truck Crushes Tricycle in Fatal Lagos Accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a deadly accident on Monday involving a container truck and a commercial tricycle along Ijora Causeway, inward Ijora 7Up.

A statement from LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq said the 40-foot truck, registered XP 368 AKD, lost control while attempting a maneuver beneath the Ijora Bridge and overturned on the tricycle. Two passengers, including a police officer and a female commuter, were killed instantly.

The officer’s remains were taken to a Yaba morgue, while the second victim’s relatives retrieved her body at the scene.

Rescue officials extricated two survivors, including the tricycle operator, both of whom sustained severe leg fractures. They were transported by the Lagos State Ambulance Service to Jimsan Hospital in Ijora for treatment.





The incident drew a crowd of angry onlookers who attempted to set the truck ablaze, but security personnel from Badia, Trinity, and Kirikiri Police Divisions dispersed them and maintained order during the rescue operation.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured victims recovery. He praised the coordinated emergency response, noting that their intervention prevented further casualties.

Bakare-Oki urged truck drivers to exercise extreme caution on bridges and congested corridors to prevent similar tragedies.

The crash adds to a series of recent fatal accidents involving articulated trucks across the country, highlighting ongoing safety concerns on Nigerian highways.