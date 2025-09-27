Troops Seize Rocket Bombs, Weapons and Drugs in Borno Operations

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recorded major gains against terrorist groups in Borno State, seizing rocket bombs, weapons, and large consignments of drugs during recent operations.

According to a statement from the Nigerian Army, the operations disrupted terrorist supply chains and weakened ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters across the northeast. The army said the coordinated efforts delivered “punishing defeats” in several locations.

At Banki, troops of the 152 Task Force Battalion, supported by Hybrid Forces and Civilian JTF, repelled an attack on local communities. They recovered a full box of 12.7 x 108mm rounds, another box of 7.62 x 51mm NATO rounds, a bicycle, and military camouflage from the fleeing terrorists.

In the Damboa–Gumsuri Axis, troops of the 19 Battalion and 25 Brigade intercepted a logistics convoy supplying insurgents. The operation further tightened the army’s grip on known terrorist routes.





The army stressed that the seizures would reduce the ability of insurgents to regroup or sustain future attacks. It added that ongoing operations were aimed at protecting communities and restoring peace to the region.

The military commended the support of Civilian JTF and local communities, noting that intelligence sharing has been critical in tracking and intercepting terrorist movements.

The statement also assured that troops would maintain pressure on insurgent groups until their activities were fully neutralised in the northeast.