Troops, DSS Foil Abduction Plot, Rescue Taraba University Lecturer in Gun Battle

A daring counter-kidnapping operation carried out by the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has led to the rescue of Engineer Joshua Saleh, a lecturer with Taraba State University.

Saleh had been abducted on July 31 along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari axis in Taraba’s Wukari Local Government Area. According to military sources, a coordinated mission based on actionable intelligence was swiftly launched across multiple communities including Kente, Sondi, Yaku, and Warawa.

During the course of the operation, troops reportedly engaged the abductors in an intense firefight. The attackers, overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the military and intelligence operatives, were forced to abandon their victim and flee.

“In a daring and well-coordinated operation, troops of 6 Brigade, NA/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services, have successfully rescued Engineer Joshua Saleh, a lecturer at Taraba State University,” stated Lt. Umar Muhammad, acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade.





“Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, the troops, alongside DSS operatives, launched a targeted search and rescue operation across key locations, including Kente, Sondi 1 and 2, Yaku, and the Warawa general area. During the operation, troops encountered the kidnappers and engaged them in a fierce gun battle. Overwhelmed by the superior firepower and pressure, the criminals fled the scene, abandoning the victim. Engineer Saleh was found unharmed and promptly rescued.”

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, who commands the 6 Brigade, lauded the joint task force’s rapid response and operational success. He urged the local population to remain vigilant and to continue assisting security forces with timely and relevant information.

okay.ng reports that Saleh is now safely reunited with his family, with no physical injuries reported after his ordeal.