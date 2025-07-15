Tributes Pour in as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed Honors Former President Buhari in New York

Monday marked an emotional occasion at the Nigeria House in New York, as Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, paid her respects to the late Muhammadu Buhari, ex-President of Nigeria. Mohammed, who once held posts as Nigeria’s Minister of Environment and served earlier at the Petroleum Trust Fund during Buhari’s leadership, attended to sign the condolence register and offer prayers for his soul.

Describing him as “a man of discipline, a man of conviction, a man of, as we say in Hausa, ‘kishin kasa’ (patriotism),” Mohammed credited Buhari’s dedication to the nation as a guiding force throughout her own career. She recalled, “He was a true patriot who believed in his country, believed in his people and did the best that he could.”

Her reflections extended beyond personal memories, emphasizing Buhari’s core principle of service: “When we were frustrated, he would remind us that we are serving humanity, that we are serving people and so, we must have the patience, we must have the faith. That we must continue to try to do the best, and we will be judged by our intentions.”

Mohammed noted the profound loss Nigeria and the world face with his passing, highlighting his pivotal role during moral and ethical crossroads facing modern society. She added, “This is when you dig deep to remember what he taught you. We will always stand on his shoulders for many reasons… we continue to pray for him and to pray that he will have Al Jannah Firdaus.”





Okay.ng reports that Mohammed recounted Buhari’s impact even beyond Nigeria, remembering his advice during her UN assignment in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She recalled his wise counsel regarding the complexities of the region and his insistence on understanding and uplifting people: “He reached out to where people were and tried to bring them to where we needed to be as a country that was striving to achieve its potential.”

Also present, Mr. Syndoph Endoni, Charge d’Affaires at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, underlined that the Deputy Secretary-General’s visit and tribute was a testament to Buhari’s enduring legacy of discipline, sacrifice, and nation-first dedication.

Buhari passed away in London at the age of 82 on Sunday.