Tragic Toll: Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives of 30 Palestinians in Central Gaza

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

In a devastating escalation of violence, the central Nuseirat district in Gaza witnessed overnight Israeli air raids that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, including several women and children. According to a statement from Mahmud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence, the targeted bombings struck multiple residential homes within the Nuseirat refugee camp area.

The air offensive extended from late night into the early morning hours, intensifying fears and anguish among the civilian population trapped in the densely populated region. “The strikes targeted a number of citizens’ homes,” Mahmud Basal explained, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the attacks that have left families shattered.

The relentless air bombardment highlights the continuing cycle of violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant factions, with civilians often bearing the brunt of military campaigns. Gaza’s civil defence teams, overwhelmed by the rescue operations amid the ruins, continue to call for an urgent ceasefire to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Okay.ng reports that the incident comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has been increasingly difficult to maintain, raising grave concerns about the humanitarian impact on Gaza’s already beleaguered population.

