Tragedy in Jigawa as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Building Collapse, Leaving One Dead and Seven Injured

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
A tragic incident struck Jigawa State after a late-night building collapse in Kirikasamma Local Government Area led to the death of one person and left seven others seriously injured.

The council’s Information Officer, Musa Muhammad, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Dutse on Sunday. He revealed that the incident happened at Kabak village following a torrential downpour that swept through the area.

“I gathered that seven persons got serious injuries while one person died at Kabak village in Kirikasamma Local Government Area,” Muhammad stated.

According to him, the collapse occurred around midnight on Friday. “The incident happened at midnight, Friday, after which five of the victims were hospitalised while the remaining two were treated and discharged,” he explained.

Council’s Intervention

Muhammad further disclosed that the Chairman of Kirikasamma Local Government, Muhammad Maji, personally visited the affected community to commiserate with victims and their families.

As part of immediate relief measures, Maji approved the release of N500,000 to cater for the medical treatment of the injured and an additional N100,000 to support the bereaved family.

okay.ng reports that the council emphasized its readiness to support disaster victims across the local government as the rainy season intensifies.

Humanitarian Concerns

Residents have expressed concern about the increasing vulnerability of houses in rural Jigawa communities to climate-driven disasters such as flooding and building collapses. Many have called for urgent interventions to reinforce local housing structures.

