Tragedy in Bauchi: Woman Nabbed for Gruesome Child Murder and Baby Abduction

Authorities in Bauchi State have apprehended a 19-year-old woman, Esther Gambo, in connection with a horrifying crime involving the abduction of a newborn and the brutal murder of two young girls.

Esther, a resident of Lemoro village in the Toro Local Government Area, is accused of luring Khadija Sama’ila and A’isha Dahiru, both aged seven, from Unguwan Sarkin Yaki. Police investigations revealed her intent was to obtain a newborn girl belonging to Nafisa Dahiru.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed that upon receiving the distress call, law enforcement teams, alongside local vigilantes, swiftly swung into action. “They successfully recovered the deceased bodies of the young girls, apprehended Esther Gambo, and rescued a kidnapped newborn victim,” Wakil reported.

According to initial findings, after abducting the baby, Esther led the girls into a maize farm, where she allegedly killed them using a machete before fleeing.





The gruesome act ignited a wave of unrest, particularly among aggrieved Muslim youth in the community. Protests turned violent, with mobs setting churches ablaze and attempting to torch the Tulu Divisional Police Headquarters.

To contain the chaos, the police deployed reinforcements from the Toro Area Command and neighboring divisions. “As a result of this unrest, sixteen suspects have been arrested,” Wakil said, listing individuals between 17 and 50 years old.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, denounced the killings and subsequent violence, urging the public to remain law-abiding. “We must not take the law into our own hands,” he advised. “Respect for the rule of law and individual rights is paramount.”

okay.ng reports that police investigations are ongoing, and the public is encouraged to remain calm as justice takes its course.